WATCH: Adrian Delia Calls For Joseph Muscat’s Arrest And Repayment Of ‘Millions Robbed Through Corruption’

“Not only are they still free but they’re still dictating. The police and the Attorney General haven’t yet felt the need to formally place them under criminal investigation, and [Prime Minister] Robert Abela recently appointed Muscat as his consultant.”

“This robbery is an act of betrayal of the people and must be investigated immediately,” Delia told a press conference. “However, this cannot take place under the current circumstances because the same people who robbed us also weakened the police.”

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged the police to immediately arrest former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in light of the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Delia questioned how much Abela himself had known about this deal, given that he used to be Muscat’s legal consultant.

“How much did Abela know about this and other contracts, seeing as it was his job to know about them?” Delia asked. “This is an important question because it places Abela at the centre of these huge scandals, a factor that is conditioning his leadership and is endangering our country’s reputation.”

He said the government should ensure that the millions of taxpayer funds robbed through this and other deals are repaid and used to help people and businesses who have been suffering in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister said he’s disgusted by this case but thats not enough; he has the obligation to take immediate action. If he doesn’t sack Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi immediately, it will be proof that he cannot take decisions unilaterally.”

Reuters and Times of Malta revealed today that Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev had bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from Fenech, and had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of Konrad Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s Panama companies.

Abela has urged the police to investigate the case, while Muscat and Mizzi have insisted they had no information of any wrongdoing when negotiating and signing the deal.