Veteran NET Journalist, SME Forum President Resign From PN Positions
The Nationalist Party has been hit by two more post-election resignations, veteran NET journalist and Ħamrun councillor Louise Tedesco and SME forum president Andre Grech.
Grech, who was one of Adrian Delia’s main canvassers, said he can no longer offer his services to the PN “after three years of politics of hate promoted by the clique of Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina, Chris Said and Beppe Fenech Adami, who were the ones to chose Bernard to be the candidate to oust Adrian Delia”.
“I have been working for the PN for the last 20 years and I do not recognise my party anymore,” Grech said. “Working with the PN is not worth it anymore.”
Tedesco last year coined the term ‘Barra Brigade’ to describe Delia’s internal critics, warning their strategy was one of delivering “death by a thousands cuts” to the Opposition leader.
In a post tonight, Tedesco said she was resigning from both the Ħamrun local council, where the PN has two seats, and the party’s media station.
After losing the leadership election last night, Delia pledged his loyalty to Grech, stating he’ll do his utmost to ensure his successor “doesn’t suffer what I suffered over the past three years”.
However, several of his supporters have voiced anger at the way he was voted out before his mandate expired; indeed, Delia becomes the first major political party leader in Maltese history not to contest a general election.
Besides Tedesco, three other PN councillors, Birkirkara’s Deborah Mifsud, Marsa’s Charmaine Aquilina and Birżebbuġa’s Doriana Portelli, have also resigned in the wake of the vote, although they will stay on as independent councillors.