Veteran NET Journalist, SME Forum President Resign From PN Positions

The Nationalist Party has been hit by two more post-election resignations, veteran NET journalist and Ħamrun councillor Louise Tedesco and SME forum president Andre Grech.

Grech, who was one of Adrian Delia’s main canvassers, said he can no longer offer his services to the PN “after three years of politics of hate promoted by the clique of Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina, Chris Said and Beppe Fenech Adami, who were the ones to chose Bernard to be the candidate to oust Adrian Delia”.

“I have been working for the PN for the last 20 years and I do not recognise my party anymore,” Grech said. “Working with the PN is not worth it anymore.”

Tedesco last year coined the term ‘Barra Brigade’ to describe Delia’s internal critics, warning their strategy was one of delivering “death by a thousands cuts” to the Opposition leader.