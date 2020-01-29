‘Unnecessary’: Robert Abela Reacts To Tonight’s Protest As Police Barriers Reappear In Valletta
Valletta is set to host yet another protest in front of Parliament tonight, in what will be the first of its kind ever since Robert Abela’s swearing in. But the new Prime Minister doesn’t seem to think it’s necessary for people to take to the streets of Malta’s capital.
“At this point in time I believe the protest in unnecessary, but I respect the right of those attending the organising it,” Abela told Times of Malta earlier today outside Castille.
“I also believe that the protest is out of place at the moment.”
Meanwhile, an all-too-familiar sight from the Christmas holidays greeted people in Valletta this morning…
“Bring in the barriers,” journalist Monique Agius said on Facebook, sharing a photo of dozens of barriers waiting between Parliament and Teatru Rjal.
Tonight’s protest was called earlier this week following former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi returning to the news
This week, it was revealed that Mizzi had been given a lucrative two-year MTA consultancy deal which would see him pocket a cool €80,000 per year a mere two weeks after he was forced to quit.
Shock and anger followed the revelations, with a protest being instantly called outside Parliament for tonight with the tagline, “Honeymoon Over, Robert Abela”.
And while yesterday saw the Tourism Ministry terminating Konrad Mizzi’s contract “with immediate effect following legal advice”, the protest is still set to carry on.
“Joseph Muscat and his gang are determined to get away with their crimes,” Repubblika said in a statement on Tuesday night. “Last year, they made a strategic retreat. They want us to let up so they can keep cashing the money and avoiding the handcuffs. Only you can change that.”
Tonight’s protest will kick off in front of Parliament at 6pm.