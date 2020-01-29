‘Unnecessary’: Robert Abela Reacts To Tonight’s Protest As Police Barriers Reappear In Valletta

Valletta is set to host yet another protest in front of Parliament tonight, in what will be the first of its kind ever since Robert Abela’s swearing in. But the new Prime Minister doesn’t seem to think it’s necessary for people to take to the streets of Malta’s capital.

“At this point in time I believe the protest in unnecessary, but I respect the right of those attending the organising it,” Abela told Times of Malta earlier today outside Castille.

“I also believe that the protest is out of place at the moment.”