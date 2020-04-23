‘Unjust, Provocative And Senseless’: Two Ministers And An MEP Hit Out At Birdlife Malta’s Police Report On Hunters

6,000 hunters could have their licenses permanently revoked and even face jail time and a hefty fine should BirdLife Malta get its way… but not if some key Maltese politicians have anything to say about it. “An unjust, provocative and senseless criminal motion that could lead to a two-year prison sentence and a fine of €10,000,” MEP Alex Agius Saliba heatedly lamented on Wednesday. “And all this because they said they heard a bunch of shots and because they want to try and put all the registered hunters in prison,” Agius Saliba continued. “This is madness and extremism!” “Honest hobbyists never deserve to be treated this way,” the Labour MEP finished. “I’m ready to defend them both in Malta and on a European basis. Have courage!” Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, a hunter and trapper himself who was handed control of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit back in January in a decision BirdLife had condemned “diabolical” and “purely electoral”, also spoke out on the issue. “I reiterate that the Government acted according to the procedures, as has always happened in the last years,” Camilleri said in a brief Facebook post early on Wednesday afternoon after outlining the potential maximum sanctions once more.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri aimed his guns somewhere else… the Nationalist Party. “The PN was always against hunting,” Schembri bluntly stated. “They’d do anything to break down their Maltese brethren, even when they know what harsh penalties come with the regulations they’re quoting,” the Economy Minister continued. “This is just like Repubblika’s report.” In a statement issued last night, the Labour Party backed Schembri’s statements, specifically criticising Opposition Leader Adrian Delia. “For Delia, hunters’ rights are worthless,” the PL started. “The leader of the Opposition – together with two speakers from the PN – described Minister Silvio Schembri’s defence of hunters’ rights an absolute waste of time.” “With his own declaration, Delia is making this morning’s report against hunters his own,” the statement went on. “If there’s one politician who’s living in a world of his own, it’s actually Adrian Delia.”

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana eventually clapped back at all three politicians’ comments, reassuring them that “intimidation does not work on me”. “Or maybe it does, as it fuels me with energy to keep fighting for what is right and against what is illegal, immoral and unethical,” Sultana continued. “This is directed to Clint Camilleri, Silvio Schembri and Alex Agius Saliba, three politicians from the Government side who are inciting hunters and a few of their supporters with hate towards me.” “The abuse I am getting is on your bill, guys, and you disgust me more than any bully I ever met, even those with guns in their hands while they reminded me that I had a family,” Sultana admitted. “My actions are legal, moral and ethical.” “I explained to the Prime Minister that he was in breach of the law to purposely take away bird protection laws from environment ministry and place them under ministry of Gozo just because latter minister is a hunter,” the BirdLife CEO explained. “I asked to meet so he explains his position but he could not care less. We filed a judicial protest and even then because he could not place a ‘kontro-protest’ he bulldozered on. We are so right on this that legal notices 139 and 140 were not signed by Minister of Gozo as he has no right, but by Minister Aaron Farrugia. In the meantime, the ball is in the Commissioner of Police hands.” “I will hold these three people responsible for anything that happens to me, my loved ones or BirdLife Malta.” “Funny how these good people shy away from commenting on the record of illegalities of bird hunting this year yet jump out immediately when they smell the chance of being popular,” Sultana ended. “POPULIST POLITICS.”