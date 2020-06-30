Two Years On, Adrian Delia Is Still Being Investigated For Money Laundering… But Police Haven’t Spoken To Him Yet

It’s been over two years now, but PN leader Adrian Delia remains under police investigation for his alleged role in a Soho prostitution ring in the early 2000s.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the investigation, triggered by an FIAU report on the matter, is still ongoing.

Despite this confirmation, Delia has confirmed police haven’t yet spoken to him and he remains completely in the dark about this investigation.

“What happened to the supposed FIAU investigation two years ago?” Delia remarked during a recent interview. “What happened there? It was claimed that [the FIAU] reported it to the police, but police haven’t even spoken to me yet.”

According to the PN leader, his name was thrown into the investigation because he is “bothering a lot of people by exposing facts” related to government corruption and wrongdoing.

The FIAU investigation, which flagged a “reasonable suspicion of money laundering”, concerns a Barclays Bank account in Jersey that Delia had opened to receive rents on Soho properties on behalf of his client back in the early 2000s.

Late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had claimed the ‘rent’ deposited into Delia’s account was actually illicit earnings from prostitution that used to take place at these properties.

Delia has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing and has said he is open to any police investigation in this regard.

The Economic Crimes Unit, which is investigating this case, was given a new leader last week, with Alexandra Mamo replacing Ian Abdilla, the first major restructuring carried out by new police commissioner Angelo Gafá.