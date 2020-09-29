TUNE IN: The First (And Only) Head-To-Head Debate Between Delia And Grech Airs Tonight

If you’ve been meaning to see Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech debate ahead of one of them being elected PN’s leader, tonight is your first – and last – chance.

After days of uncertainty, hiccups and accusations, the two contenders for the Nationalist Party’s leadership race are set to finally go head-to-to head tonight.

The one-hour long debate kicks off at 8.20pm tonight, and will be shown on NET TV and Facebook.

Times of Malta’s assistant editor Matthew Xuereb will be moderating.

Beyond the debate, tonight’s broadcast will also include two features by each candidate: an introductory bio and another on their vision and policy ideas.

A set of questions will then be asked to Delia and Grech, with two minutes being allocated for them to answer each question.