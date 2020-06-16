‘This Is Your Moment’: Bernard Grech Urges ‘Disgusted’ Labour Party Members To Fight For Malta’s Normality

“This nation is calling us,” Bernard Grech told a crowd gathered in front of Valletta’s Great Siege Memorial – and online – as the monthly vigils for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia resumed this evening.

“Our children are observing us. Let’s embrace whoever wants to get to this end goal, because only together will we able to get to it.”

Opening his speech by likening anyone who “somehow still thinks we live in a normal country” to Flat Earthers, Grech went on to call for members within the Labour Party – from activists all the way up to Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne – to come together and help regain Malta’s normality.

“Without truth, there can be no justice. Without justice, this beloved nation cannot heal.”

“Each and everyone of us who is here, and everyone who is following us from their homes, we all have faith that this country can be normal again,” Grech went on. “But today, we know for sure why it was not only necessary for [former Prime Minister] Joseph Muscat’s clique to win the election, but to win with a massive margin.”

“Dear Chris Fearne, I now turn to you,” Grech continued. “I turn to you.”

“I turn to you as Deputy Prime Minister,” Grech said. “As a person who wanted to be Prime Minister but wasn’t allowed to. As a Health Minister who made sure the country could fight off this global pandemic the right way with all the measures you introduced. I turn to all Labour Party members who are disgusted.”

“How can you allow your party to be filled with so much corruption?” Grech asked. “How can you look in the eyes of your party’s followers and promise them a better tomorrow, when these people are eroding the very soul of this country?”

“For this country to heal, it’s not enough for these criminal actors to resign, but for all the necessary investigations to be carried out freely and without any tinkering,” Grech added. “This is your moment. We speak in squares, you speak in investigations.”