‘This Is Where I Stop’: Robert Arrigo Resigns As PN’s Treasurer

PN MP Robert Arrigo has announced his resignation as the party’s treasurer, clarifying that he will however be continuing his duties as Deputy Leader.

“As far as money’s concerned, this is where I stop,” Arrigo said during an interview on NET FM earlier this afternoon which was later reuploaded by Newsbook. “I have no problem with seeing my role as Deputy Leader to the end thanks to the mandate I have with the tesserati, or until the election that some are saying will be coming next May.”

Arrigo went on to say that he had asked PN’s Executive Committee to find someone else to fill the role of treasurer.

Speaking to MaltaToday following his announcement, Arrigo said his decision comes after “countless attacks” he received ever since current PN leader Adrian Delia lost a confidence vote back in June.

“I took up the role myself because we couldn’t find anyone suitable to take the responsibility, and I think everyone will agree that up until June 2020 I had carried out my duties successfully,” he said, going on to say that, “since June, all the work we did went haywire”.

A particularly sensitive position, this is not the first time that the role of PN’s treasurer made headlines.

Just last year (on 29th September 2019, in fact), the former treasurer of the Nationalist Party Antoine Zammit had resigned after just two months in the role. This had famously happened after a YouTube video of him complaining that he wasn’t able to access “the adult section” through IPTV had surfaced. Zammit was the only person who had applied for the role back in July 2019.

As per the party financing law, a treasurer is personally liable to a fine of up to €20,000 if the Electoral Commission finds irregularities in the party’s donations.

