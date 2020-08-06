Therese Comodini Cachia Won’t Contest PN Leadership After All, Paving Way For Bernard Grech

Hours after MEP Roberta Metsola announced she won’t be running for the Nationalist Party’s leadership race, Therese Comodini Cachia has followed suit, further opening up the door for Bernard Grech to take on Adrian Delia.

“The process that we started together to get to change within the Nationalist Party is still ongoing,” Comodini Cachia announced on Facebook this evening. “This is a process that I was on the forefront of because I believe that Malta deserves a credible, serious, solid and united Nationalist Party.”

“In the last couple of days, I’ve spoken to a lot of members (tesserati) and people from the electorate,” the PN MP elaborated. “I’ve also spoken to a lot of people who would like to regain their faith in the Nationalist Party. I’ve also spoken to a person who is ready to participate in an election for a new PN leader, and I found in these people a talented team which shows that the party still has much to offer to Malta.”

“Many are of the belief that the best method for us to face an election is to unite behind one person who has all our help.”

“I stuck my neck out for the party and for the country, and because I made a tough decision and showed my character and principles, I will continue being loyal to these principles which have guided me in politics,” Comodini Cachia went on.