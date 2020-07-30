Therese Comodini Cachia Condemns Government’s COVID-19 Attitude: ‘This Is Not Business As Usual’

“And yet, as COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar, the government and its representatives continue to adopt a ‘business as usual’ attitude.”

“Over the past 48 hours, we have witnessed medical professionals vociferously voicing their concerns, whilst they demand that the government take firm, concrete and immediate action to curb the further spreading of this virus,” Comodini Cachia said.

Proposed Opposition leader Therese Comodini Cachia has condemned the government’s reaction to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, accusing it of failing the people by adopting a “business as usual” approach.

“This is not business as usual. You cannot remain silent. It is the duty of OUR government to place its peoples health as its top priority in these trying times.”

Comodini Cachia praised event organisers and band clubs for cancelling mass events of their accord, describing their action as “courageous”.

“It is in these trying times that the moral fibre of the Maltese people begins to shine,” she said. “When these entities desperately needed direction, OUR government failed them and chose to hide away.”

“Our health care professionals continue to work day and night, and even at this critical moment, their expert advice is still falling on deaf ears. We cannot lose all that we have achieved. Not now. We deserve better, we need better.”

Comodini Cachia’s statement comes amidst a choir call from people and medical professionals on the government to ban mass events. However, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli downplayed these calls yesterday, saying the issue is that Malta needs clearer and more defined health protocols.

“I appeal to look at everything in a balanced way,” she said. “We could have taken on doctors’ suggestions to put the country under lockdown – however, a balanced approach, as the one our country has followed, shall dictate every other decision that our government makes.”

