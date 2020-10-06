Terry Ta’ Bormla Thanks Bernard Grech For Calling Her But Says She’s Not Returning To PN

“Just because I thanked Bernard Grech doesn’t mean I’ve joined him,” Terry said. “I won’t appease anyone by making a live video and saying that I’ve changed my mind because I stick to my word.”

However, she said she has no intention of returning to the PN and will remain a PL member.

Social media influencer and erstwhile PN supporter Terry Muscat, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, has thanked new PN leader Bernard Grech for calling her up, a day after she became a member of the Labour Party.

“I thanked him because although I disagree with him, I don’t hate anyone, not even those who keep insulting me. However, I have made my decision and feel it’s the right one.”

Following last weekend’s PN election, Terry announced to her followers that she was joining the Labour Party, denouncing the way outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia was treated by his internal critics for the past three years.

“I admire Adrian Delia for having the guts to admit defeat in his press conference, pledging support to Grech and saying we won,” she said. “Did we really win when 17 MPs and the current leader kept on going until they finally cut Adrian Delia’s head off?”

She stuck to her word, visiting Mile End to become a PL member, where she also met up with PL president Ramona Attard.

Questioned about this, a spokesperson for Grech said the PN leader is saddened by the way some people have resigned from the party and their party positions in the wake of last weekend’s elections.

“These resignations sadden Dr Grech and he firmly believes that there is place for everyone in the party. Saturday’s election was the culmination of an open and democratic process within the party and the only winner should be the Nationalist Party,” he said. “Dr Grech remains open to discuss with whoever feels aggravated and is reaching out to them.”