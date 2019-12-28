Talks Underway For PD And AD To Join Forces In Preparation Of 2022 Election

Acting leader of PD Timothy Alden confirmed that talks had begun as far back as September and that the process to open the discussion into a public consultation would soon begin.

The Democratic Party and Alternattiva Demokratika are currently in discussion to join forces for Malta’s next general election, due in 2022. The discussion is, apparently, at an advanced stage.

Alden wrote from his Facebook page, “I had long argued for the consolidation of third party politics into the new movement the country needs.”

“Alternattiva Demokratika felt the same.”

Alden went on to urge the public to give their input, stating that the new force would need to be built from the ground up and would be “by the people, for the people, including everyone”.

Just last February, it was reported that both AD and PD had intentions to collaborate but were unable to reach an agreement for a full-blown coalition deal.

PD earned two seats in parliament during their maiden run of 2017’s snap election which ran as part of the Forza Nazzjonali coalition with the Nationalist Party. That was the first time since 1962 that parties other than Labour and Nationalist were represented in parliament.