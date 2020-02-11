Survey Shows PN Voters Split Down The Middle Over Whether Adrian Delia Should Resign As Leader

Nationalist voters are split practically down the middle over whether Adrian Delia should resign as PN leader, with a very slight majority wanting him to stay, according to a survey seen by Lovin Malta. The survey, which took place last Friday, was carried out by the same independent surveyors close to the Labour Party who had correctly predicted Robert Abela’s victory over Chris Fearne in last month’s PL leadership election. It was conducted among 450 people, with weighted sampling intended to ensure the data is representative of the population.

It indicates that 40.8% of people who voted PN in the 2017 election want Delia to resign, while 43 .6% want him to remain and 15.6% are unsure. As for people who voted for Labour in 2017, 42% said Delia should resign, 30% said he should remain and 28% said they don’t know. Delia has come under renewed pressure to resign in recent days, with several PN MPs and activists raising serious concerns about his electability and three high-ranking officials submitting their resignations. However, Delia has pledged to lead the PN into the next general election, noting that he had been elected by the party members and that his position was re-confirmed by PN councillors in a confidence vote shortly after the 2019 MEP and local council elections. He has also warned his dissidents that they should leave the party altogether if they refuse to work with him as leader.