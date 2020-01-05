Survey Commissioned By Chris Fearne Shows Him As Clear Winner In Next Week’s Prime Minister Contest
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne could be set to be Malta’s next prime minister, with a survey he commissioned showing him leading by a 36% margin ahead of next weekend’s Labour Party leadership race.
A survey conducted by Marketing Advisory Services Ltd among eligible Labour Party members found that 68% of respondents would choose Fearne, while just under 32% would pick his opponent, Robert Abela.
Fearne, according to the survey, is proving to be more popular among eligible voters across all ages and genders. However, he is trouncing Abela when it came to older respondents in the party.
He is also proving to be more popular across the districts, with Abela only beating Fearne in the first district, sixth district, and seventh district. District six and seven hovers around the areas surrounding Qormi and Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Abela’s electoral base; while the first includes Malta’s capital city, Valletta.
The survey was carried out between 27th and 30th December 2019 and conducted among a representative sample of actual eligible members of the Labour Party. The survey is scientifically represented by age, gender and district.
The margin for error stands at around 3%, with Fearne still predicted to win 64.8%.
While this survey shows Fearne resoundingly in the lead, several conflicting surveys have been published today, with a separate independent study finding that Abela had the slight edge over Fearne, with 52% of respondents saying that the former was their favoured candidate.
Abela said the surveys he has seen have shown “encouraging results” but that a lot of work must still be carried out to convince voters ahead of the vote next week.
“What’s important is that people are left in full freedom to make their own decisions,” he said, adding that his message and principles will remain unchanged regardless of survey results.
“I won’t promise [positions to people], I won’t engage in fearmongering, I will promote a message of hope, I will eliminate all types of fear, and I will give off a message of love and not one of hatred,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fearne refused to confirm or deny whether the surveys in his possession show similar figures to the ones that had been published by the media, which gave him a healthy lead over Abela among PL members.
“Obviously some surveys have been published, but I won’t confirm whether they match our figures or not,” he said. “The important thing isn’t the surveys though, but the votes which get cast. I urge everyone to cast their votes to the person they think will make the best leader.”
The election between Abela and Fearne will take place on 11th January, in what will be the first time PL members get to vote for a leader.