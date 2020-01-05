Survey Commissioned By Chris Fearne Shows Him As Clear Winner In Next Week’s Prime Minister Contest

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne could be set to be Malta’s next prime minister, with a survey he commissioned showing him leading by a 36% margin ahead of next weekend’s Labour Party leadership race. A survey conducted by Marketing Advisory Services Ltd among eligible Labour Party members found that 68% of respondents would choose Fearne, while just under 32% would pick his opponent, Robert Abela.

Fearne, according to the survey, is proving to be more popular among eligible voters across all ages and genders. However, he is trouncing Abela when it came to older respondents in the party. He is also proving to be more popular across the districts, with Abela only beating Fearne in the first district, sixth district, and seventh district. District six and seven hovers around the areas surrounding Qormi and Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Abela’s electoral base; while the first includes Malta’s capital city, Valletta. The survey was carried out between 27th and 30th December 2019 and conducted among a representative sample of actual eligible members of the Labour Party. The survey is scientifically represented by age, gender and district. The margin for error stands at around 3%, with Fearne still predicted to win 64.8%.