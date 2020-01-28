د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Somehow, Nearly Half Of Malta’s Modern Prime Ministers Have Come From This One Birkirkara College

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are some important institutions in Malta that hold a certain element of prestige – but one Jesuit school in Birkirkara has been on a roll when it comes to the sheer amount of Prime Ministers and political leaders it has produced over the years.

St Aloysius College has a reputation for having an emphasis on discipline, with oversized Prefects roaming the hallways, jingling their thick set of keys as they approach your classroom in an attempt to mould you into some of the very best students – or give you PTSD whenever you open your car door.

Since Independence, four out of nine Maltese Prime Ministers have passed through their hallowed halls, as well as a laundry list of some of the most important and influential people in Maltese society.

“You enter as children but you will leave as men” students are told when they enter St Aloysius. However, a former student had a bit of a different take on the old maxim: “you enter as an angel, and you leave as a devil”.

St Aloysius College Sixth Form

St Aloysius College Sixth Form

1. Four modern Prime Ministers studied at St Aloysius.

Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi, Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela all spent time at the Jesuit College.

And it’s not just them – a number of key PL parliamentarians and former MPs like Chris Fearne and Chris Cardona also studied there.

Robert Abela as a youth

Robert Abela as a youth

Eddie Fenech Adami

Eddie Fenech Adami

2. And five Maltese Presidents did as well.

Anthony Mamo, Anthony Buttigieg, Vincent Tabone, Guido de Marco and Eddie Fenech Adami are all St Aloysius alumni.

Guido de Marco

Guido de Marco

3. Both recent Leaders of the Opposition attended too.

The current Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia and former Leader of the Opposition Simon Busuttil studied at St Aloysius, as well as other prominent PN MPs and officials like Beppe Fenech Adami, Robert Arrigo, Mario de Marco and Francis Zammit Dimech.

Simon Busuttil

Simon Busuttil

4. Other key political players studied at the Birkirkara College throughout the years.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat shared a classroom with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and former PN MP Franco Debono.

They also had another schoolmate: controversial former OPM staffer Neville Gafa also studied at St Aloysius.

Joseph Muscat and Franco Debono as youths

Joseph Muscat and Franco Debono as youths

5. Daphne Caruana Galizia also studied at St Aloysius.

She attended the co-ed Sixth Form which is adjacent to the Secondary College.

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Daphne Caruana Galizia

6. And it’s not just politics – a number of top Maltese entertainers also graduated from the Jesuit College.

Singer and X Factor Malta judge Ira Losco is famously from the college, and so is actor Davide Tucci.

Ira Losco

Ira Losco

Tag someone who studied at St Aloysius.

READ NEXT: Konrad Mizzi Will Not Get New Job After All As Robert Abela Pledges To Prioritise Good Governance

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK