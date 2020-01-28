Somehow, Nearly Half Of Malta’s Modern Prime Ministers Have Come From This One Birkirkara College

There are some important institutions in Malta that hold a certain element of prestige – but one Jesuit school in Birkirkara has been on a roll when it comes to the sheer amount of Prime Ministers and political leaders it has produced over the years.

St Aloysius College has a reputation for having an emphasis on discipline, with oversized Prefects roaming the hallways, jingling their thick set of keys as they approach your classroom in an attempt to mould you into some of the very best students – or give you PTSD whenever you open your car door.

Since Independence, four out of nine Maltese Prime Ministers have passed through their hallowed halls, as well as a laundry list of some of the most important and influential people in Maltese society.

“You enter as children but you will leave as men” students are told when they enter St Aloysius. However, a former student had a bit of a different take on the old maxim: “you enter as an angel, and you leave as a devil”.