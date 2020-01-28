Somehow, Nearly Half Of Malta’s Modern Prime Ministers Have Come From This One Birkirkara College
There are some important institutions in Malta that hold a certain element of prestige – but one Jesuit school in Birkirkara has been on a roll when it comes to the sheer amount of Prime Ministers and political leaders it has produced over the years.
St Aloysius College has a reputation for having an emphasis on discipline, with oversized Prefects roaming the hallways, jingling their thick set of keys as they approach your classroom in an attempt to mould you into some of the very best students – or give you PTSD whenever you open your car door.
Since Independence, four out of nine Maltese Prime Ministers have passed through their hallowed halls, as well as a laundry list of some of the most important and influential people in Maltese society.
“You enter as children but you will leave as men” students are told when they enter St Aloysius. However, a former student had a bit of a different take on the old maxim: “you enter as an angel, and you leave as a devil”.
1. Four modern Prime Ministers studied at St Aloysius.
Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi, Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela all spent time at the Jesuit College.
And it’s not just them – a number of key PL parliamentarians and former MPs like Chris Fearne and Chris Cardona also studied there.
2. And five Maltese Presidents did as well.
Anthony Mamo, Anthony Buttigieg, Vincent Tabone, Guido de Marco and Eddie Fenech Adami are all St Aloysius alumni.
3. Both recent Leaders of the Opposition attended too.
The current Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia and former Leader of the Opposition Simon Busuttil studied at St Aloysius, as well as other prominent PN MPs and officials like Beppe Fenech Adami, Robert Arrigo, Mario de Marco and Francis Zammit Dimech.
4. Other key political players studied at the Birkirkara College throughout the years.
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat shared a classroom with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and former PN MP Franco Debono.
They also had another schoolmate: controversial former OPM staffer Neville Gafa also studied at St Aloysius.
5. Daphne Caruana Galizia also studied at St Aloysius.
She attended the co-ed Sixth Form which is adjacent to the Secondary College.
6. And it’s not just politics – a number of top Maltese entertainers also graduated from the Jesuit College.
Singer and X Factor Malta judge Ira Losco is famously from the college, and so is actor Davide Tucci.