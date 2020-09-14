Simon Busuttil Wants Copy Of Inquiry Into Keith Schembri’s Suspicious Loan To Nexia BT Boss

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has formally asked the Attorney General to provide him with a copy of a magisterial inquiry into a suspicious loan granted by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri to Nexia BT boss Brian Tonna.

Busuttil’s lawyer, PN MP Jason Azzopardi, said they recently found out the inquiry has been concluded, three years after Busuttil had requested it.

“It was only by coincidence that we found out the inquiry has been concluded for a number of days,” he said. “We now expect the AG to immediately give a copy of the inquiry to the person who requested it, Simon Busuttil, just as Joseph Muscat was given a copy of the Egrant report.”