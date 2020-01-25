Simon Busuttil Gives New Prime Minister Three ‘Tests’, Including The Prosecution Of Joseph Muscat For Corruption

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has issued three ‘tests’ to Robert Abela, which he said the new Prime Minister must complete if he wants to show he means business about good governance.

“I agree with many of [Abela’s] first steps, such as leaving Konrad Mizzi out of his Cabinet, removing the police commissioner, removing Justyne Caruana when that story of her husband emerged and not removing the flowers [from the makeshift Valletta memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Busuttil said when interviewed on Xarabank last night. “However, he has yet to undergo a test, especially when you consider he was part of the PL group which unanimously supported Joseph Muscat, who ended up getting awarded as the most corrupt politician in the world.”

The former PN leader called on Abela to inform the acting police commissioner that he expects the police to prosecute former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi for corruption.