San Ġwann Councillor Resigns From PN In Protest At ‘Vulgar Way’ Adrian Delia Was Treated

San Ġwann councillor David Dalli has resigned from the Nationalist Party and will stay on as an independent councillor in protest at the way Adrian Delia was treated ahead of last weekend’s election. “I disagree with the establishment and the vulgar way they treated their leader,” Dalli told Lovin Malta. “It’s game over for me. I cannot work with people like Jason Azzopardi who stabbed Delia in the heart and never accepted him from day one. What’s the use?” Dalli said he has nothing against new Opposition leader Bernard Grech but suggested he was pushed forward by Delia’s internal critics. “First they said Adrian Delia wasn’t good because he’s an outsider but Grech’s an outsider too, so how is that good?” Asked whether Grech can win a general election, Dalli used a traditional Maltese saying: “Ħmar jitla‘ l-arblu pero ma naħsibx li dan il- ħmar se jitla‘ l-arblu

Although Delia pledged his loyalty to Grech last weekend, several supporters of the outgoing leader reacted to the outcome of last weekend’s vote by resigning their party positions. Ħamrun councillor Louise Tedesco, Birkirkara councillor Deborah Mifsud, Marsa councillor Charmaine Aquilina and Birżebbuġa councillor Doriana Portelli have all resigned, while Mario Dalli resigned from the Valletta sectional committee, Alan Said from the Rabat committee, Paul Bartolo from the Floriana committee, and Rennie Muscat and Tessie Farrugia from the Bormla committee. Andre Grech, who was one of Adrian Delia’s main canvassers, has resigned as president of the PN’s SME forum, denouncing the “three years of politics of hate” pushed forward by Delia’s internal critics. Social media influencer and prominent PN supporter Terry ta’ Bormla has quit the party altogether and has switched her allegiance to the Labour Party.

Doriana Portelli (left) said she cannot work with Adrian Delia's internal critics