Robert Vs Joseph? Newly Appointed Prime Minister Vows To Go ‘Against’ Muscat On Potential Abortion Debate
Abortion might be former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s next big legislative milestone for Malta… but not if his successor Robert Abela has anything to say about it.
Interviewed on TVM’s Dissett following yesterday’s official announcement (and appointing) of Malta’s new Cabinet, Abela did not beat around the bush when it came to his opinion on Muscat potentially working towards making abortion in Malta legal.
In fact, Abela explicitly stated that, should abortion really be on the former Prime Minister’s agenda, Muscat would definitely “find me against him”.
Abela went on to say that, while he does agree that changes to Malta’s Constitution need to be made, he doesn’t really see any reason why the parts that deal with the island’s Catholic religion should undergo any sort of changes.
In his emotional farewell speech in Paola last Friday, Muascat hinted that, once he stepped down from his office, he had plans to push new civil liberties that were for now considered a taboo.
“Not everyone will see me in a good way when that time comes, but I feel indebted to future generations,” Muscat said, leading to many speculations – and reportedly even inside sources – concluding that he was very much talking about abortion.
“Our society has big and delicate debates that it must carry out about civil liberties where every individual, every man and – above all, every woman – can take their decisions freely,” Muscat went on. “Looking forwards, without the weight of a position and a programme, I will be more free to say everything I believe and how my thoughts have evolved with regards civil liberties.”
Later on in the interview following the 8pm news last night, Abela promised to take the necessary decisions to restore normality in Malta, adding that he’s actually speaking the same language as those advocating for the rule of law.
The newly appointed Prime Minister also pledged to introduce new measures and mechanisms that should ensure more women in Parliament, an ongoing issue in Malta’s political enrivonment. Yesterday’s new cabinet, in fact, only has three women in the 25 positions.