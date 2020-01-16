Robert Vs Joseph? Newly Appointed Prime Minister Vows To Go ‘Against’ Muscat On Potential Abortion Debate

Abortion might be former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s next big legislative milestone for Malta… but not if his successor Robert Abela has anything to say about it.

Interviewed on TVM’s Dissett following yesterday’s official announcement (and appointing) of Malta’s new Cabinet, Abela did not beat around the bush when it came to his opinion on Muscat potentially working towards making abortion in Malta legal.

In fact, Abela explicitly stated that, should abortion really be on the former Prime Minister’s agenda, Muscat would definitely “find me against him”.

Abela went on to say that, while he does agree that changes to Malta’s Constitution need to be made, he doesn’t really see any reason why the parts that deal with the island’s Catholic religion should undergo any sort of changes.