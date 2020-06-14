Robert Abela’s New Style: Three Journalists Invited To Ask Him Questions On ONE TV

If you happened to tune in to Robert Abela’s address this morning, you may have noticed that the layout was significantly different.

Rather than have a ONE journalist ask him questions, the Prime Minister invited journalists from three media houses instead – namely MaltaToday’s Kurt Sansone, The Malta Independent’s Neil Camilleri and NET TV’s Christine Amaira.

And while the joint interview was still quite controlled, it provided a breath of fresh air and ensured the Prime Minister answered questions on issues he may otherwise have ignored – such as the recent developments surrounding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the controversy over the government’s wrap-around ads about this week’s ‘mini-budget’ that appeared on most Sunday papers this morning.

It is tradition for the Labour Party leader to address his followers on ONE or to hold a political rally at 10:30am every Sunday. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abela has also been using this weekly time slot to deliver huge announcements that concern the nation.