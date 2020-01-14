Robert Abela’s Former Client Neville Gafà Resigns From Office Of Prime Minister

د . إAEDSRر . س

Neville Gafà has submitted his resignation as a person of trust at the Office of the Prime Minister a day after Robert Abela was sworn into the country’s top job.

Gafà, a close friend of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, is believed to have submitted his resignation voluntarily and now plans to transition to the private sector.

Details of the exact nature of Gafà’s past employment at Castille have been kept under wraps, but Times of Malta reported last November that he had represented the Maltese government during negotiations with Libya over the interception of migrants fleeing the North African country.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela

Gafà used to work for the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) but was fired on instructions by deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The FMS, whose CEO is Fearne’s former leadership campaign manager Carmen Ciantar, also accused Gafà of claiming €6,500 of overtime payments that he wasn’t due, but Gafà denied this claim and was represented legally by Robert Abela’s law firm.

Abela had represented Gafà personally but handed the case over to his legal team following  his appointment as Cabinet’s legal advisor following the May 2017 general election. The case is still pending.

Gafà supported Abela during the leadership contest between him and Fearne, and a Facebook post of his was one of the first indications that the current Prime Minister had won the race. He also attended the new Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony yesterday afternoon.

