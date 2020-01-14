Robert Abela’s Former Client Neville Gafà Resigns From Office Of Prime Minister

Neville Gafà has submitted his resignation as a person of trust at the Office of the Prime Minister a day after Robert Abela was sworn into the country’s top job.

Gafà, a close friend of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, is believed to have submitted his resignation voluntarily and now plans to transition to the private sector.

Details of the exact nature of Gafà’s past employment at Castille have been kept under wraps, but Times of Malta reported last November that he had represented the Maltese government during negotiations with Libya over the interception of migrants fleeing the North African country.