Robert Abela Pledges Reform At PBS: ‘Who Is Pulling The Strings At The National Broadcaster?’
Prime Minister hopeful Robert Abela has pledged to implement certain reforms within PBS, raising the spectre that certain powers could be “pulling the strings” behind the scenes at the national broadcaster.
“I don’t want to be populist but I’m facing resistance, even from within my own party, with regards implementing changes in the national broadcaster,” Abela said on Realta last night. “I believe that one of the main reforms that must take place in Malta is at PBS and I’m facing resistance, even from my party.”
Asked by host Brian Hansford to be more specific, the Prime Minister hopeful said certain changes must take place within the PBS Board.
“Who truly leads PBS today? Even though they aren’t part of PBS, they are pulling the strings from behind the scenes. Am I ready to accept such things for the sake of winning on Sunday? I’m fine with losing the election but I’m making my intentions clear; if I win, I’ll implement the necessary changes. I don’t want a victory above everything else, even if it means having my hands tied from implementing changes.”
Abela also promised to implement certain changes within the Planning Authority to ensure a level playing field, stating that he cannot accept that Malta is led by a handful of developers.
“If there are those who don’t want these changes to take place, then they can keep militating against me so that I don’t win on Sunday and so that the wrong things remain as they are.”
“I say that we must build on what we did good but we must change what went wrong, and we must descend from this cloud we’re living in and realise that the Labour Party stands to lose if these changes don’t take place.”
“Lets not use the argument of unity as an excuse not to carry out the necessary changes. Unity means doing what is right. Had I wanted comfort and convenience, I wouldn’t have contested the leadership. However, I believe that certain changes must take place to the government’s very existence will be endangered. I don’t want to endanger the existence of the government, the Labour Party in government and Labourites, and that’s why I want to implement certain changes.”