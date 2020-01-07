Robert Abela Pledges Reform At PBS: ‘Who Is Pulling The Strings At The National Broadcaster?’

Prime Minister hopeful Robert Abela has pledged to implement certain reforms within PBS, raising the spectre that certain powers could be “pulling the strings” behind the scenes at the national broadcaster.

“I don’t want to be populist but I’m facing resistance, even from within my own party, with regards implementing changes in the national broadcaster,” Abela said on Realta last night. “I believe that one of the main reforms that must take place in Malta is at PBS and I’m facing resistance, even from my party.”

Asked by host Brian Hansford to be more specific, the Prime Minister hopeful said certain changes must take place within the PBS Board.

“Who truly leads PBS today? Even though they aren’t part of PBS, they are pulling the strings from behind the scenes. Am I ready to accept such things for the sake of winning on Sunday? I’m fine with losing the election but I’m making my intentions clear; if I win, I’ll implement the necessary changes. I don’t want a victory above everything else, even if it means having my hands tied from implementing changes.”