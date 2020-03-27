Robert Abela Is Not Self-Quarantining But Is Working From Home Over The Weekends

Prime Minister Robert Abela opened up about how he is personally handing the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta in a lighthearted live discussion with Maltese children earlier today.

Malta’s Prime Minister said that he was still going to Castille every day to get work done, but was working from home over the weekends.

Beyond that though, he has tried to remain healthy and active, saying he had gone for an hour of cycling just this morning. But the coronavirus pandemic still weighed on his mind.

“I wake up in the morning and in those first moments I think about how I’m going to split up my day and how we’re going to get through this,’ Abela said.

Abela went on to say that he never thought it would be him closing down all the gyms in Malta.

He laughed as he said this – famously, Abela was a bodybuilder in his younger days – before telling the children what one of the most difficult decisions over the last few weeks was.

“Closing the schools was one of the hardest decisions I had to take – it was a choice between health and education,” he said.

However, he remained positive and hopeful, saying that it was difficult moments like this when some of humanity’s best qualities come out.

“The greatest thing here is the unity we are seeing in Malta,” he said, before praising the altruism he is seeing in Maltese communities and how people were thinking of others first.

He ended by saying he was looking forward to going out dining with his family again, and that he hoped people used this time to find their priorities again, with things like family, loved ones and health being paramount.

As for the children, he was clear: “through this discussion with all of you, my day couldn’t have started off any better”.

