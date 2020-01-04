Robert Abela: ‘I Don’t Believe That Keith Schembri Lost His Mobile’

Prime Minister hopeful Robert Abela has said that he doesn’t believe Keith Schembri when he told police that he lost his mobile phone.

Asked on Xarabank last night whether he believes the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff’s versions of events, Abela responded with a point-blank “No”.

He added that the police must use any technological means at their disposal to find Schembri’s phone and conserve the evidence within it.

Meanwhile, fellow Prime Minister contender Chris Fearne refused to say whether he believes Schembri or not, merely stating that the police must investigate this claim.