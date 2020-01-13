WATCH: Robert Abela: I Don’t Expect Chris Fearne To Resign As Deputy Prime Minister

د . إAEDSRر . س

New Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he doesn’t expect his former leadership contender Chris Fearne to step down as deputy Prime Minister.

Asked by Lovin Malta whether he expects Fearne to step down, Abela said that he absolutely doesn’t.

“No, absolutely not. I always declared that I’ll be ready to work with Chris Fearne and I’ve maintained this position,” he said. “I speak to Chris Fearne on a regular basis. I spoke to him a short while ago and we’ll meet up today. I am maintaining regular contact with Chris, he congratulated me, we spoke and there’s absolutely no difficulty or problem between us.”

Abela was sworn in as Prime Minister this afternoon after beating Fearne during last weekend’s PL leadership election. While several MPs, including many who had endorsed Fearne, greeted Abela the following day for his inaugural speech as leader, Fearne himself was notably absent from proceedings.

Abela is expected to meet his parliamentary group this afternoon and name his Cabinet shortly afterwards.

