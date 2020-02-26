Randolph Debattista Sacked As Labour Party CEO, Decision Reportedly Taken By Robert Abela Himself

Randolph Debattista has been sacked as CEO of the Labour Party and replaced by George Azzopardi, Times of Malta has reported.

According to the newspaper, Debattista’s sacking was ordered directly by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Debattista had worked at Malta’s permanent representation in Brussels and as a policy officer under EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. He was appointed Labour Party CEO in September 2017, shortly after the party’s victory at the general elections.