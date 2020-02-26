Randolph Debattista Sacked As Labour Party CEO, Decision Reportedly Taken By Robert Abela Himself

د . إAEDSRر . س

Randolph Debattista has been sacked as CEO of the Labour Party and replaced by George Azzopardi, Times of Malta has reported.

According to the newspaper, Debattista’s sacking was ordered directly by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Debattista had worked at Malta’s permanent representation in Brussels and as a policy officer under EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. He was appointed Labour Party CEO in September 2017, shortly after the party’s victory at the general elections.

George Azzopardi

During Malta’s political crisis a few months ago, Debatitsta emerged as one of the most vocally critically voices within the PL, saying action must be taken to root criminals our of the party and dismissing Keith Schembri’s claim to the police that he had lost his phone.

Debattista hadn’t endorsed anyone in the recent PL leadership race but his partner, former PL MEP candidate Cyrus Engerer, had backed Chris Fearne over Abela.

