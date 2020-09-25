Quarantined Ministers Call Out Bernard Grech For Resuming Campaign Days After His Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19

Three ministers who recently spent time in quarantine have called out Bernard Grech for resuming his physical PN leadership campaign a few days after he announced his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Energy Minister Michael Farrugia all confirmed tonight that they spent or are spending two weeks in quarantine as per advice from the health authorities.

And they questioned why Grech was resuming his PN leadership campaign although his wife had tested positive for the virus a mere three days ago.

“Is this the respect Bernard Grech, an aspiring Opposition leader, has towards people?” Schembri questioned. “Or is he ready to take the mick out of people and try to run away from journalists because of his shortcomings in tax payments?”