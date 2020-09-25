Quarantined Ministers Call Out Bernard Grech For Resuming Campaign Days After His Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19
Three ministers who recently spent time in quarantine have called out Bernard Grech for resuming his physical PN leadership campaign a few days after he announced his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Energy Minister Michael Farrugia all confirmed tonight that they spent or are spending two weeks in quarantine as per advice from the health authorities.
And they questioned why Grech was resuming his PN leadership campaign although his wife had tested positive for the virus a mere three days ago.
“Is this the respect Bernard Grech, an aspiring Opposition leader, has towards people?” Schembri questioned. “Or is he ready to take the mick out of people and try to run away from journalists because of his shortcomings in tax payments?”
“Is Bernard Grech special? Doesn’t he care about the people around him?” Aaron Farrugia asked.
“Two weights, two measures,” Michael Farrugia said. “Bernard Grech could pose a risk to the people he meets but instead of taking a step back, he insisted he will continue with his campaign as though nothing happened, even though a a relative of his forms part of a COVID-19 cluster and lived under his roof until she self-isolated and eventually tested positive.”
On Tuesday, Grech announced that his wife Anne Marie Grech had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said she self-isolated as soon as the Health Department informed her that a person who attends the same gym as her tested positive. She initially tested negative but later tested positive.
Grech said he had no contact with his wife since she went into isolation but was suspending his physical campaign as a precaution.
Today, he announced that he had twice tested negative for COVID-19 in the span of two days and was resuming his physical campaign, following the advice of medical professionals.
“I thank everyone who spoke to me in recent days and I also pass on a message of thanks from AnneMarie who is recovering and is in a good state of health,” he said.
The PN leadership election, between Grech and PN leader Adrian Delia, is scheduled for 3rd October.