Prominent PN Supporter Terry Ta’ Bormla Is Switching Allegiance To Labour
Popular social media influencer and prominent PN supporter Terry Muscat (Zija TT) is switching her allegiance to the Labour Party following the election of Bernard Grech as PN leader last weekend.
Terry, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, decried the way outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia was treated by his internal critics for the past three years.
“I admire Adrian Delia for having the guts to admit defeat in his press conference, pledging support to Grech and saying we won,” she said. “Did we really win when 17 MPs and the current leader kept on going until they finally cut Adrian Delia’s head off?”
“You know how much I love you, Adrian, and you didn’t deserve this. We didn’t win, we lost even more.”
She said she will formally become a PL member at 5pm today and will broadcast the event on her Facebook page.
“Delia didn’t deserve to be destroyed the way he was and I urge PN supporters not to vote for those people who damaged him at the next general election.”
Although Delia pledged his loyalty to Grech last weekend, several supporters of the outgoing leader reacted to the outcome of last weekend’s vote by resigning their party positions.
Ħamrun councillor Louise Tedesco, Birkirkara councillor Deborah Mifsud, Marsa councillor Charmaine Aquilina and Birżebbuġa councillor Doriana Portelli have all resigned, while Mario Dalli resigned from the Valletta committee, Alan Said from the Rabat committee and Rennie Muscat from the Bormla committee.
Andre Grech, who was one of Adrian Delia’s main canvassers, has resigned as president of the PN’s SME forum, denouncing the “three years of politics of hate” pushed forward by Delia’s internal critics.