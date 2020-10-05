Prominent PN Supporter Terry Ta’ Bormla Is Switching Allegiance To Labour

Popular social media influencer and prominent PN supporter Terry Muscat (Zija TT) is switching her allegiance to the Labour Party following the election of Bernard Grech as PN leader last weekend.

Terry, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla, decried the way outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia was treated by his internal critics for the past three years.

“I admire Adrian Delia for having the guts to admit defeat in his press conference, pledging support to Grech and saying we won,” she said. “Did we really win when 17 MPs and the current leader kept on going until they finally cut Adrian Delia’s head off?”