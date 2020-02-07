PN’s Own Youth Wing Is Now Calling For New Leadership To Take Charge Of The Party

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s never a good sign for a political party if its own youth wing has turned against its leadership. Unfortunately for the Nationalist Party, that’s exactly what has just happened, with the MŻPN youth wing saying a new leadership is necessary if it is to fulfil its duties as an Opposition and an alternative government.

“If we truly want to prioritise the PN’s future, we cannot ignore the developments of the past hours,” the MŻPN said. “The recent MaltaToday surveys, yesterday’s statement by the parliamentary group, Louis Galea’s letter, as well as the feelings of many youths who believe that the PN needs a breath of fresh air, new energy and new ideas have stirred within us the need to speak out.”

They said they agreed with former minister Louis Galea’s proposal for a new leadership to immediately take charge of the party.

“We believe the only way forward for the PN is for it to have a new leadership that can unite everyone who wants to contribute to efforts to strengthen the party and ensure it can truly fulfil its duties as an Opposition and an alternative government.”

“We, along with hundreds of youths, are ready to be protagonists in the regeneration of the PN.”

This is not the first time the MŻPN has publicly chastised Adrian Delia’s leadership. After the PN’s colossal defeat at the 2019 MEP and local council elections, the youth wing penned a report which accused the leadership of centralising power and employing divide-and-rule tactics.

However, TeamStart, a newer PN wing for youths younger than 18, took a different stance, blaming the election loss on apathy and lack of initiative rather than the leadership.

TeamStart hasn’t yet reacted to the latest political developments as of the time of writing.

