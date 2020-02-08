PN’s Newer Youth Wing Stands By Adrian Delia: ‘Changing The Leader Is Not A Silver Bullet’

Embattled PN leader Adrian Delia has found some support from Team Start, the party’s newest wing for youths under 18 years old.

“The current situation within the PN requires a moment of reflection and discussion and not insults,” Team Start said in a statement. “It is useless to write stuff on social media, to take pleasure out of throwing around buzz words of ‘change’ and to place the blame on one person alone.”

“As its name goes to show, the Nationalist Party is a party, a group of people with the same target who work together in order to reach it. Adrian Delia alone cannot perform miracles. The leadership alone cannot perform miracles. It will be a mistake if we think that changing the leader will be a silver bullet that will solve everything.”

Team Start’s position differs from that adopted by the PN’s traditional youth wing MŻPN, which has said a new leadership is necessary if the party is is to fulfil its duties as an Opposition and an alternative government.

The youth wing called for “collective commitment” and said the party’s youths should lead by example.

“Along with MŻPN, we are ready to work and be a part of this change. We therefore won’t only criticise what is wrong but will offer our own solutions to progress, and we are therefore preparing a report with substantial proposals, proposals for change and not knee-jerk reactions that mean nothing.”