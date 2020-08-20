د . إAEDSRر . س

PN Wants People Of Trust To Take A Pay Cut And Give Sum To Food Banks

People in government positions of trust should take a pay cut and remove their perks while the sum saved in public funds should be donated to food banks, the Nationalist Party is proposing.

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo yesterday published a range of proposals to help the economy after several countries forced passengers returning from Malta to go into quarantine following a rise in COVID-19 cases on the island.

“Government employees who are persons of trust or in positions of trust to take a pay cut, no perks, and sum given to food banks,” one of the more novel proposals reads.

Other proposals include extending the wage supplement scheme and bank moratoriums on house loans and business loans till the end of March 2021 and the €100 voucher scheme till the end of December 2020.

Arrigo also proposed that masks must “be worn everywhere by everybody” and that the government should not bill any homes or businesses for water and electricity for the next two months, with a reduced rate of 50% for the next 12 months.

“The PN has already made proposals over the past months. They were not taken aboard just because we did them,” Arrigo said. “Today we have been proven right. Hopefully the government does listen this time. We act on behalf of Malta, its work force, its drivers.”

What do you make of this proposal?

