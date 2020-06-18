Police Investigating Yorgen Fenech’s Alleged Bribe Offer To Nationalist Party

“I have been summoned to meet the Economic Crimes Police tomorrow morning in relation to the Yorgen Fenech offer to pay money to the PN in exchange for David Casa not being elected as an MEP,” Thake said. “I am glad that the Police have functioned rapidly in this case. Of course, I will be there tomorrow at the agreed time.”

PN MP David Thake said the Economic Crimes Police have summoned him tomorrow in relation to the allegation, which he had first brought up during a Xarabank show last year.

Police are investigating the Nationalist Party over allegations Yorgen Fenech offered a large sum of payment to prevent MEP David Casa from getting reelected to the European Parliament last year.

“The same Police have, however, failed to investigate money laundering accusations against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat etc etc.”

“It is sad to see that even when the Police act, they show that they are being used by the Labour government as a weapon to investigate opponents whilst protecting the inner circle of the Labour government.”

In June 2019, a month after the European Parliament election, Thake challenged Delia on Xarabank with an allegation that Fenech had offered the PN a sum of €50,000 to derail Casa’s re-election campaign. Delia denied it on the spot and urged Thake to report any evidence in his possession to the police

In court yesterday, state witness Melvin Theuma recounted how Fenech had told him he had offered the PN a sum of money to put spokes in Casa’s re-election campaign because the MEP was hounding him over his ownership of the Dubai company 17 Black.

Hours later, Labour TV host Karl Stagno Navarra alleged that Fenech had offered the sum of money to Delia personally during a meeting at Fenech’s Ħaż-Żebbuġ ranch. He claimed Fenech paid Delia €50,000 and offered him a further €200,000 if Casa wasn’t elected.

Casa was elected to the European Parliament but PN sources have warned that Delia had clearly tried to sideline him during the campaign and promote Frank Psaila instead.

Indeed, allegations that Delia had tried to derail Casa’s campaign were brought up in a PN parliamentary group meeting after the European Parliament election.

The PN has denied ever denied ever receiving any kind of offer or payment to undermine any of its candidates in an election, while Delia has filed an affidavit to deny this.

“After the Labour Party’s media created a lie against us, I felt the need to file an affidavit to deny what Robert Abela’s government is inventing,” he said. “The government has recently found itself in a total crisis after the former police commissioner [Laurence Cutajar], who Abela chose as his consultant, was placed under an investigation.”

“When the PL found itself in this situation and Chris Cardona had to resign as deputy leader, it tried to invent lies about the PN. This won’t bother and won’t silence me or the PN in any way in any way in our fight against corruption.”