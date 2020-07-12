PN MPs Tell Concerned Party Members: ‘We Have Your Best Interests At Heart’

د . إAEDSRر . س

A group of 19 Nationalist MPs and MEPs who are trying to oust Adrian Delia as Opposition leader have reached out to concerned party members (tesserati), insisting they have their best interests at heart.

“During the past days, we have seen thousands of people express new hope that the PN can be led by people who truly represent the principles and values that saw Malta become a democratic, modern and European country under PN administrations,” the group said in a joint statement.

“Us 19 PN MPs and MEPs are observing, listening to and feeling the sense of concern expressed by members at the situation the PN is passing through. We assure you that, in every decision we have taken and have yet to take, we arekeeping your best interests, as well as the interests of the party and the country, at heart.”

The MPs, who represent a majority of the Opposition, recently informed President George Vella that they recognise Therese Comodini Cachia, and not Adrian Delia, as Opposition leader. Vella is currently considering the constitutional implications of their request but the 19 MPs and MEPs said they are confident he will appoint Comodini Cachia as Opposition leader.

“We won’t lose heart and we will keep doing our utmost within the PN structures, Parliament and among the electorate to ensure that Malta will once again have a strong Opposition,” they said. “We are sending a message of courage to those who have always supported the PN and to all Maltese people of goodwill; righteousness will triumph.”

Delia, who was elected PN leader in 2017, has said he intends to fulfil his mandate and lead the party into the next general election.

