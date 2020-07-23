PN Rebels Propose Fresh Leadership Election In Counter Motion To Adrian Delia

PN politicians who oppose Adrian Delia’s leadership have proposed a counter-motion for the party to initiate a fresh leadership election among the party’s members (tesserati).

This motion is a counter-reaction to Adrian Delia’s call for a confidence vote among the tesserati. It recommends that councillors who form part of the PN General Council take a vote on whether to adopt this proposal on 1st August, a day after its next meeting.

In full, the counter-motion reads like this:

“In light of the declarations by the PN executive committee and parliamentary group that they lack trust in the leader of the Nationalist Party and the Opposition, the General Council resolves that Adrian Delia no longer enjoys its trust and decides to kickstart a process among the tesserati to elect a PN leader as per the procedures in the party statute.”