PN President: ‘We Will Rise Above These Challenging Times Just As We Have Always Done’

“This is the Nationalist Party. In our long and glorious history, throughout which we weaved a web of success that formed an independent and European nation, we have passed through all types of storms, gales and challenging times,” Perici Calascione wrote. “We have beaten every wave and overcome every challenge.”

As the Nationalist Party has been hit by a spate of high-profile resignation, PN president Alex Perici Calascione has attempted to breathe some hope into the party’s supporters.

“I wholly thank Robert Arrigo, Clyde Puli and Kristy Debono. Their work in the party will surely continue.”

“As it has always done in the past, the party recognizes its huge obligations towards our Malta and Gozo, which go above and beyond all other issues. This is the duty of each and every one of us. Rest assured that, just as it has always done in the past, the party will rise about all situations and do its duty to the country.”

PN Secretary General Clyde Puli, deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo and General Council President Kristy Debono have all resigned in the past 48 hours, although leader Adrian Delia has resisted attempts to step down too.