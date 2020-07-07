PN MP Issues Defence Of Journalists And Their Sources After Delia’s Request For Investigation Into WhatsApp Leaks
PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia has issued a staunch defence of journalists and their sources just after Leader Adrian Delia revealed he asked for a criminal investigation into a leak of WhatsApp conversations between Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and himself.
“Journalists and their sources should not be the target. Their responsibility is to provide us with the truth irrespective of who provided it. The truth is what this country needs,” she wrote on social media.
Comodini Cachia, who is also parte civile lawyer of Daphne’s family, is currently in a reportedly tense parliamentary group meeting challenging Delia’s leadership in the wake of allegations linking him and Fenech.
Sources told Lovin Malta that Delia spent almost an hour explaining to the parliamentary group why he felt the need to go to the police to investigate leaked WhatsApp conversations between himself and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
Delia reportedly deflected when faced with direct accusations that going to the police meant that the messages were in fact true. The parliamentary group also challenged Delia’s decision to attempt to force a media house from revealing a source.
The meeting started at 7.40pm and is expected to continue for now, with a potential vote of his leadership expected to take place.