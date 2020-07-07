PN MP Issues Defence Of Journalists And Their Sources After Delia’s Request For Investigation Into WhatsApp Leaks

PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia has issued a staunch defence of journalists and their sources just after Leader Adrian Delia revealed he asked for a criminal investigation into a leak of WhatsApp conversations between Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and himself.

“Journalists and their sources should not be the target. Their responsibility is to provide us with the truth irrespective of who provided it. The truth is what this country needs,” she wrote on social media.

Comodini Cachia, who is also parte civile lawyer of Daphne’s family, is currently in a reportedly tense parliamentary group meeting challenging Delia’s leadership in the wake of allegations linking him and Fenech.