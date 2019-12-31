د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

PN Leader Takes Jab At Chris Fearne: ‘You Did Nothing To Stop The World’s Most Corrupt Politician’

Author profile image

By

4
Article Featured Image

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has cast doubt over the credibility of Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne, warning he did nothing in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister to stop “the most corrupt politician in the world”.

In a tweet, Delia referred to Fearne’s pledge at a recent political activity that the Nationalist Party will not return to government so long as he is alive.

“Chris Fearne is the deputy to the most corrupt politician in the world. He did nothing to stop Muscat so as not to jeopardize his chances to succeed him,” he said.

This was a reference to how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was recently named by the Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) as the ‘Man of the Year in Organised Crime and Corruption’. He beat out other finalists, including US President Donald Trump, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, the son of the longtime president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Under Muscat’s leadership,” the OCCRP said, “criminality and corruption have flourished — and in many cases gone unpunished — in the small Mediterranean archipelago of Malta, creating an environment that led to the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigators and government critics say.”

READ NEXT: Joseph Muscat Admits Receiving Expensive Bvlgari Watch From Yorgen Fenech

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK