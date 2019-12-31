PN Leader Takes Jab At Chris Fearne: ‘You Did Nothing To Stop The World’s Most Corrupt Politician’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has cast doubt over the credibility of Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne, warning he did nothing in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister to stop “the most corrupt politician in the world”.

In a tweet, Delia referred to Fearne’s pledge at a recent political activity that the Nationalist Party will not return to government so long as he is alive.

“Chris Fearne is the deputy to the most corrupt politician in the world. He did nothing to stop Muscat so as not to jeopardize his chances to succeed him,” he said.