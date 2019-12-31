PN Leader Takes Jab At Chris Fearne: ‘You Did Nothing To Stop The World’s Most Corrupt Politician’
Opposition leader Adrian Delia has cast doubt over the credibility of Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne, warning he did nothing in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister to stop “the most corrupt politician in the world”.
In a tweet, Delia referred to Fearne’s pledge at a recent political activity that the Nationalist Party will not return to government so long as he is alive.
“Chris Fearne is the deputy to the most corrupt politician in the world. He did nothing to stop Muscat so as not to jeopardize his chances to succeed him,” he said.
.@chrisfearne is the deputy to the most corrupt politician in the world. He did nothing to stop Muscat so as not to jeopardize his chances to succeed him. pic.twitter.com/33gsuOamBQ
— Adrian Delia (@adriandeliapn) December 30, 2019
This was a reference to how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was recently named by the Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) as the ‘Man of the Year in Organised Crime and Corruption’. He beat out other finalists, including US President Donald Trump, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, the son of the longtime president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Under Muscat’s leadership,” the OCCRP said, “criminality and corruption have flourished — and in many cases gone unpunished — in the small Mediterranean archipelago of Malta, creating an environment that led to the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigators and government critics say.”