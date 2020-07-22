‘I’m Not Accustomed To This Warfare’: PN Electoral Commission Chairman Resigns After Just Two Weeks
This article has been updated following further comments by Gejtu Vella on his resignation.
Just two weeks after being appointed as the PN’s Electoral Commission Chairman, Gejtu Vella has resigned, after a “heated telephone call” with PN Leader Adrian Delia and as a result of a “hostile environment” he said he’s not accustomed to.
The former Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin secretary-general announced his resignation yesterday in a letter sent to PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech.
In the letter, Vella said he had come to the decision “after some days of reflection”, with reports emerging that it was an argument with Delia that had led him to this point.
Lovin Malta reached out to Vella, who confirmed that a “heated telephone call” with the embattled Opposition Leader had indeed taken place and went on to say he “can’t operate in such a hostile environment”.
“I’m not accustomed to this warfare, you must do things seriously and sit down at a table like men and women,” Vella told Lovin Malta. “I’m one of those who believe it will take a while, but I’m only seeing hardheadedness and insults. It’s not conducive for things to work in serenity.”
“Two weeks ago, I was under the impression that the waters were calming… but apparently it was just on the back-burner,” Vella continued. “The party in opposition isn’t focused on national issues, such as corruption and the hospital that are costing the country millions, which is very sad.”
“Delia must seriously analyse what’s going on in the party and come to his own decision,” Vella finished. “He called for concrete action tomorrow, it’s important it unites – there can’t be ten parties”