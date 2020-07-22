‘I’m Not Accustomed To This Warfare’: PN Electoral Commission Chairman Resigns After Just Two Weeks

This article has been updated following further comments by Gejtu Vella on his resignation.

Just two weeks after being appointed as the PN’s Electoral Commission Chairman, Gejtu Vella has resigned, after a “heated telephone call” with PN Leader Adrian Delia and as a result of a “hostile environment” he said he’s not accustomed to.

The former Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin secretary-general announced his resignation yesterday in a letter sent to PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech.

In the letter, Vella said he had come to the decision “after some days of reflection”, with reports emerging that it was an argument with Delia that had led him to this point.