PN Decides Not To Change Its Name Or Give Itself An Official Motto

The Nationalist Party has decided against a proposal that would have changed its official line and declared ‘At Your Service’ as its official motto.

A proposed statute change discussed by the PN executive over the weekend suggested changing the party’s official name from ‘Partit Nazzjonalista’ to ‘Partit Nazzjonalista – Partit Nazzjonali tal-Poplu’ and adding ‘Għas-Servizz Tiegħek’ (‘At Your Service’) as its official motto.

This would have been the PN’s first official motto since ‘Religion et Patria’ (‘Religion and the Fatherland’) was removed six years ago.

However, the proposed statute that the PN executive agreed on makes no reference to any change in name or new motto.

Instead, a mission statement has been added, stating that the PN is “the people’s party and that the vocation of all its members should be to serve in the interest of the common good of the Maltese people”.

Updating the statute will bring to a conclusion a process to modernise the party structures that former minister Louis Galea kickstarted shortly after the PN’s disastrous performance at last year’s MEP and local council elections.

The proposed statute that the PN executive agreed upon hasn’t been published, but Opposition leader Adrian Delia has said the changes are significant and not merely cosmetic.

It will have to pass a vote at the General Council before it can be adopted.

