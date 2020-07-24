PN Councillors Will Decide Whether Adrian Delia Will Face Election Or Confirmation Vote

Nationalist councillors will be asked to decide whether to call a confirmation vote in Adrian Delia among the party members (tesserati) or whether to call a fresh leadership election.

Delia has called for a confidence vote in himself but PN politicians who want him to resign are adamant that a fresh leadership election should be held.

And after another long night of talks at the PN executive committee, the party decided to leave this decision in the hands of the PN General Council, which is set to convene on Friday 31st July.

Delia won a confidence vote at the General Council last year in the wake of the PN’s disastrous showing at the MEP and local council elections with around 67% of the vote. However, the situation in the party has deteriorated since then, with both the parliamentary group and the executive committee declaring they don’t trust Delia as their leader.