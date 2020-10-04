PN Councillor Resigns After Adrian Delia Voted Out: ‘I No Longer Recognise My Party’

Birkirkara councillor Deborah Mifsud has resigned from the party and will stay on as an independent councillor in light of the way Adrian Delia was voted out as PN leader last night.

“The leader shouldn’t have been kicked out and should have been allowed to complete his full five-year term,” Mifsud told Lovin Malta. “I have nothing against Bernard Grech but there can’t be an election every other year. I’ve been a Nationalist since birth but this party is unrecognisable now.”

“I won’t join the Labour Party because I don’t like them but I can’t recognise my own party with all this ħdura (spite) around.”

Mifsud, whose partner Andre Grech was one of Delia’s main canvassers, said the previous leader did his utmost to try and unite the PN but was faced with consistent resistance by some people within his own party, including those close to former leader Simon Busuttil.

“He was faced with mudslinging and people trying to destroy him from within since his very first day as leader, and even before that,” she said.

“What was it all for? In my opinion, Bernard Grech has destroyed his political career and should have waited till after the general election, which is soon coming up.”