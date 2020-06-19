PN Calls For Joseph Muscat’s Arrest: ‘We Must Destroy This Web Of Corruption Once And For All’ 

“It is well-known that Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi had a personal interest in this project, so much so that Mizzi visited Montenegro on several occasions, and he and Muscat inaugurated the project there in November 2019.”

“The police must immediately arrest and interrogate those involved in the corrupt deal, [former Prime Minister] Joseph Muscat, [his former chief of staff] Keith Schembri and [former minister] Konrad Mizzi.”

“This project saw the corrupt Yorgen Fenech pocket €4.6 million through his secret company 17 Black, from which Mizzi and Schembri were set to receive €5,000 a day,” PN MPs David Agius, Beppe Fenech Adami, Ryan Callus and Karol Aquilina said.

The Nationalist Party has called for the immediate arrest of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi in light of revelations that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had pocketed €4.5 million through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

“Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi also managed to appoint their personal friend [Karl Izzo] as Malta’s ambassador to Montenegro, even though he had no diplomatic experience.”

“The PN expects them to be immediately arrested, investigated and charged so that justice can be served. This is a moment of proof for our country’s institutions who can no longer remain with their hands in their pockets and their mouths shut following yet another confirmation of corruption by those who until recently occupied the higher positions of power.”

“This is also a moment of truth for Robert Abela, who until recently was Muscat’s consultant and close to Schembri and Mizzi. The time has come to destroy this web of corruption that Muscat and his friends created once and for all, so taxpayers will stop footing the bill for corruption through higher electricity prices.”

Meanwhile, the NGO Repubblika urged Robert Abela to appoint a joint team between Europol and the police to investigate Caruana Galizia’s assassination and the corruption linked to it.

“Journalists, with their limited resources, are revealing huge scandals while it is clear that the police chose to look the other way, and even go so far as to cover up for corrupt politicians,” they said. “It is obvious that a number of high officials are compromised in this matter. Prime Minister, you have the obligation to ensure that this wave of corruption and scandal does not continue to drag the name of our country in the mud.”

The latest scandal concerns revelations that Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev had bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from Fenech, and had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of Mizzi’s and Schembri’s Panama companies.