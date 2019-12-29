Partit Demokratiku Co-Opts Five People To Its Executive Ahead Of Planned Merge With Green Party

Partit Demokratiku recently co-opted five people to its executive council, with plans for internal elections within the ‘Orange Party’ put on hold as it discussed a merge with fellow small party Alternattiva Demokratika.

PD didn’t make a public statement when it appointed its new executive members and it hasn’t yet updated its website to reflect these changes, but the party’s leader Timothy Alden has confirmed their names to Lovin Malta.

Karen Vella Freeman, Mark Zerafa, Raymond Azzopardi, Matthew Mizzi and Duncan Bonnici have all been co-opted and they join Alden himself, former leader Anthony Buttigieg, Marcus Lauri and Carm Asciak on the PD executive.

Zerafa, who unsuccessfully ran for the Birkirkara local council during last May’s election, has been appointed Secretary General.

A “meeting that would legally qualify as an annual general meeting” was also held behind closed doors this month, but Alden said the party intends to hold another AGM in the coming months.