On Independence Day, Adrian Delia Lists Three Things Malta Should Stop ‘Depending On’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has used his Independence Day speech to highlight three issues Malta should stop “depending on” when looking to the future.

“We can celebrate Independence by not being dependent on fossil fuels, air pollution and polluting transport, by not being dependent on corruption and the thought that we can’t succeed in life without a corrupt government, and by not being dependent on an economy which grows through the importation of modern slaves,” Delia said.

The PN leader, who is facing a leadership election on 3rd October, also used the occasion to hit out at Prime Minister Robert Abela for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,

“The government is absent. It used to listen to scientists, the Superintendent of Public Health and the Health Minister, but Robert Abela keeps ignoring the second wave and keeps trying to deceive people when we all know that there are problems out there which could endanger the lives of vulnerable people.”

Delia also called for an end to tribal politics, warning there is no place for it in a forward-looking Malta.

“We must put an end to this mentality of ‘I’m always right and you’re always wrong’, and we must start looking to the future,” he said.

