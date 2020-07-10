Nineteen PN MPs Give Three Reasons Why They Want Therese Comodini Cachia To Replace Adrian Delia
Therese Comodini Cachia should replace Adrian Delia as Opposition leader in the best interest of Malta and the Nationalist Party, a group of 19 rebel PN MPs have said.
In a statement issued by PN MP David Thake, the unnamed MPs said Delia has failed to fulfil his promise to strengthen the PN’s structures and get it ready for a general election victory.
These are the three reasons the MPs gave for their decision:
1. Adrian Delia hasn’t managed to unite the traditional PN electorate or convince previous PN voters to vote for the PN again. This was confirmed by the poor results achieved at last year’s European Parliament and local council elections and by several surveys.
2. Adrian Delia’s attitude and decision has created practically irreparable rifts among party members and activists.
3. Adrian Delia hasn’t managed to clear his name from a number of serious allegations against him, which have placed him in constant defence mode.
“In light of this, these 19 PN MPs consider Delia’s position to no longer be tenable and insist he must shoulder responsibility by stepping down as Opposition leader,” they wrote.
“We sadly note that Delia keeps on ignoring our call and is making the same mistakes he has made in the past three years, which resulted in a lot of damage cause to the PN and Malta.”
“In this spirit, and in the best interest of the PN and Malta, the 19 PN MPs declare they no longer trust Adrian Delia as Opposition leader and unanimously agree that Therese Comodini Cachia should be appointed in his stead.”
In light of the PN’s unprecedented leadership crisis, President George Vella has invited MPs to his office one by one to declare whether they still trust Delia as Opposition leader. Sources close to Delia have suggested that some MPs might well get cold feet but sources in the rebel group have insisted that the group of 19 MPs is compact.