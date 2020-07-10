Nineteen PN MPs Give Three Reasons Why They Want Therese Comodini Cachia To Replace Adrian Delia

Therese Comodini Cachia should replace Adrian Delia as Opposition leader in the best interest of Malta and the Nationalist Party, a group of 19 rebel PN MPs have said.

In a statement issued by PN MP David Thake, the unnamed MPs said Delia has failed to fulfil his promise to strengthen the PN’s structures and get it ready for a general election victory.

These are the three reasons the MPs gave for their decision:

1. Adrian Delia hasn’t managed to unite the traditional PN electorate or convince previous PN voters to vote for the PN again. This was confirmed by the poor results achieved at last year’s European Parliament and local council elections and by several surveys.

2. Adrian Delia’s attitude and decision has created practically irreparable rifts among party members and activists.

3. Adrian Delia hasn’t managed to clear his name from a number of serious allegations against him, which have placed him in constant defence mode.