NET Will Stop Blocking Bernard Grech As PN Leader Changes His Party Media Stance

NET TV viewers will finally get a chance to listen to Bernard Grech after PN leader Adrian Delia backtracked on his opposition to give airtime to the man challenging him for the party leadership.

Of course, as the current PN and Opposition leader, Delia did not have to pass that hurdle to receive coverage from party media himself. Indeed, some of Grech’s supporters have warned that this unlevel playing field on NET was part of an obvious strategy by Delia to abuse his power of incumbency and render himself more favourable to PN paid-up members ahead of the upcoming election.

Despite this, Delia wrote to the PN Electoral Commission yesterday to say he has no objection to Grech’s request even though the party had reached an agreement that air time on party media should only be allocated once the due diligence process is concluded.

Grech’s response, while diplomatic, clearly shows that he disagrees with Delia’s version of events. Indeed, he thanked the Electoral Commission for “persuading” the party leadership and said “common sense has prevailed”.

“It seems like the Electoral Commission has managed to persuade the party leadership to stop hindering the implementation of the statute’s provisions and the direction of the Executive Committee for there to be a fair and democratic leadership election,” he said.

While this particular problem may have been solved, it really goes to show how party media can so easily be weaponised by party leaders for personal reasons, even to the detriment of people within the same party.

