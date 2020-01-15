د . إAEDSRر . س

MŻPN Vice President Reacts To Criticism: ‘We Too See Nothing Wrong With Ministers Eating At KFC’

The Vice President of the MŻPN, the youth wing of the Nationalist Party, has clarified the thought behind a controversial post they released last night showing Education Minister Owen Bonnici eating at KFC alone.

“What do you get a Minister who just lost his Justice portfolio? KFC. You get him KFC,” MŻPN had quipped alongside the photo last night.

However, following backlash towards the post, including from PN youths, Vice President and Social Media Coordinator Nicky Azzopardi has clarified why the image was posted.

“The photo in this post was taken after Owen Bonnici finished his meeting with his new leader Robert Abela. The post was aimed at pointing out how Bonnici lost his Justice portfolio, after his deeply negative track record over the past years, news which was, in fact, confirmed this afternoon when he was stripped of his portfolio and given the education portfolio instead,” Azzopardi said.

“Where he decided to dine is of no interest to us, and God forbid we as a society cannot understand this point.”

Azzopardi went on to “wish Bonnici luck at his stab at the Education portfolio, and hope he performs better than he did in his last role”. 

READ NEXT: Young PN Activist Sees 'Nothing Wrong' With Former Justice Minister Eating KFC By Himself

