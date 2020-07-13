MP Who Voted Against Adrian Delia Abstained When Summoned By President

A PN MP who voted against Adrian Delia at a recent confidence vote abstained when asked by President George Vella whether he recognises Delia as Opposition leader.

Stephen Spiteri confirmed with ONE News that he was one of the 19 MPs and MEPs who had voted against Delia last week but that he abstained when asked by the President.

“I abstained because my [parliamentary] chair isn’t my own but belongs to the people who voted for me,” he said. “When I spoke to the President, I discussed my ideas and the situation that can help the Opposition and the party the most. In fact, I am registered as abstaining.”

Two statements were issued yesterday on behalf of the 19 MPs and MEPs who had voted against Delia last week. However, the statements were unsigned and it is unclear whether they were speaking on behalf of Spiteri too.