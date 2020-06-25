Matthew Caruana Galizia Hits Out At Joseph Muscat For Saying His Mother’s Murder Has Been Solved

“Last night I watched Joseph Muscat’s speech in parliament. It takes a special kind of narcissism to sell yourself as the only prime minister under whom the murder of a journalist was ‘solved’, when your lack of leadership – at the very least – is the primary cause of that murder,” Caruana Galizia wrote.

Matthew Caruana Galizia has called out Joseph Muscat after the former Prime Minister said in Parliament that his mother’s murder has been solved.

Muscat yesterday gave his first speech in Parliament since resigning as Prime Minister last January amidst revelations in the Caruana Galizia murder case.

In his speech, he categorically denied a claim by PN MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi that he had called a snap election in 2017 to get the journalist’s assassination “out of the way”.

“Jason Azzopardi is alleging that I had known about the plot to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia, which is absolutely not true,” he said, while requesting a Speaker’s ruling on a potential breach of parliamentary privilege.

“No level of political scrutiny justifies a person getting smeared with these allegations and there is no basis to these claims except the senseless fantasises of an MP.”

“He has the right to insult me as much as he likes, but it is intolerable for anyone to smear me in a situation like this.”

Muscat ended his speech by informing Azzopardi he is aware of a particular “personal case” involving him.

“This same MP had sent me so many messages through third parties to avoid getting attacked on a particular case, but because it was a personal case, I didn’t bring it up and I won’t bring it up because that’s where lines are drawn for me.”

“I have a thousand defects but I was the only Prime Minister under whom a major murder was solved.”