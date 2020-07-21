Maltese Small Parties To Merge In Time For Next General Election

Two small political parties, Partit Demokratiku and Alternattiva Demokratika, will become a single legal entity once merger discussions are finalised, PD leader Timothy Alden has confirmed.

Talks of a merger between the two parties have been in the works from as far back as September 2019, in the hopes that a new third party will emerge in time for the next general election, which is set to take place in 2022.

Instead of a coalition deal, like that of Forza Nazzjonali in the 2017 general election, the merger will see the two parties join forces as a single party.

Timothy Alden also confirmed that the newly-formed ADŻ committee, currently the youth wing of AD, will serve as the youth wing for both parties. This was further affirmed by ADŻ co-chairperson Giosue Agius in his article “A democracy for us all” published on the Times of Malta.